Divine lessons from Srimad Bhagavat Katha

Selfless friendship like Sudama’s and unwavering devotion like Rukmini’s these values taught by Lord Krishna are accepted only when Bhakti flows from the heart, said Lal Govind Prabhuji. He was speaking during the concluding session of the five-day Srimad Bhagavat Katha at the ISKCON temple, Warud Phata, on Sunday.

Devotees started arriving at the venue from 1 pm. The session began at 3.30 pm, with Prabhuji narrating episodes like Sudama’s heartfelt bond with Krishna and Rukmini’s deep spiritual surrender. He described how Rukmini, despite never seeing Krishna, became his beloved through constant listening of his divine pastimes. Her love letter, sent with faith and devotion, moved Krishna’s heart a lesson that true surrender never goes unnoticed by the divine. Prabhuji emphasized that in the present age of Kaliyuga, chanting of the holy name (Namsmaran) is the most effective path to self-purification and liberation. The presence of Rajasthan governor Haribhau Bagde added grace to the event. Also attending were Radha Krishna Swami, Palika Mataji, cabinet minister Atul Save, opposition leader Ambadas Danve, Dr Naval Malu, chief host Rajkumar Agrawal, Rajesh Bharuka, Omprakash Goyal, Sitaram Agrawal, Rekhaji Rathi, Rajendra Maheshwari, and S.R.J. Pitti.

The organising team included chief advisor Rajendra Darda, president Narendra Gupta, working president Dr Sushil Bharuka, secretary Dr Vishal Ladania, Govind Goyal, and members Ravi Machhar, Jagdish Agrawal, Antim Eran, and Rajesh Taksali.

Lal Govind Prabhuji delivering the concluding discourse at ISKCON’s Srimad Bhagavat Katha in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.