Division witnesses rise in HSC, SSC aspirants by 21 K

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has witnessed rise in number of HSC and SSC aspirants by 21,000 this year.

It may be noted that the State Board will conduct the HSC examinations between April 21 and March 19 and SSC examinations from March 1 to 26 across the State. More than 3.65 lakh are aspirants of SSC and HSC examinations while last year, it was 3.44 lakh.

There is rise of 21,000 candidates for both examinations. For the HSC examinations, over 1.79 lakh students from 1408 higher secondary schools and junior colleges registered in the five districts while 1.86 lakh students from 2,737 schools applied for the SSC examinations in the division. In 2023, the number of HSC and SSC were 1.66 lakh and 1.78 lakh respectively.

The State Board will conduct the HSC examinations at 449 and there will be 6638 centres for the SSC.

The district-wise number of HSC and SSC candidates in the division is as follows;

District-----------------SSC aspirants--HSC aspirants

Chh Sambhajinagar---66,989---------63,217

Beed------------------42,464--------41,052

Parbhani--------------28,752---------26,695

Jalna------------------32,325--------33,646

Hingoli----------------16,284---------14,404

Total-----------------1,86,814--------1,79,014