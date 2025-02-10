Divisional Board all set for HSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional office of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to conduct the HSC examination in the five districts, commencing on February 11.

Divisional chairman of the Board Anil Sable said that all the examination materials including answer books, were to the custodians of centres in the division.

He said that teachers of 205 centres were replaced due to copy cases during the last five years. The MSBSHSE decided to send the teachers to a centre where copy cases are reported, to another centre.

He said that education officers of each district were given instructions about it. Divisional secretary Vaishali Jamdar said that centre chiefs, invigilators and employees were deployed at all the centres in the five districts. She said that heavy police force is being deployed on the centres' premises.

Centres to be cancelled if copy found

Anil Sable and Vaishal Jamdar said that the Boar is taking special care to make examination copies free. They said that a list of the sensitive and most sensitive centres was sent to the district-level vigilance committee (DVC).

The DVC is headed by a district collector. The officers said that a centre would be cancelled for next year’s examination if any copy is reported at any centre this year.