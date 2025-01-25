Divisional Commissioner; District Collector gets electoral award for outstanding performance in elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced awards for officers who performed excellently. Among them, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade and District Collector Deelip Swami were awarded for their outstanding planning in the exchange of postal ballots. The award was presented by the state’s additional CEO, Dr Kiran Kulkarni, at a state-level event in Pune on Saturday.

At this event, Pune's Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Deputy District Electoral Officer Meenal Kalaskar, Vice Chancellor of MIT University Dr R M Chitnis, and others were present. Meanwhile, Sillod's Sub-Divisional Officer Latif Pathan was also awarded for his excellent work as an Election Returning Officer (ERO) for the Assembly election.

Awards were announced in various categories, including Best ERO for Lok Sabha, Best ERO for Assembly, Outstanding Planning for Postal Ballot Exchange, Planning for Receiving Voting Materials, Best Voter Facilitation, Best Media Coverage, and Best Government Collaboration.

In the category of Best ERO for the Lok Sabha elections, District Collector Varsha Thakur of Latur from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division was awarded the honour.