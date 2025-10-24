Divisional Commissionerate gets full-time ACs after two years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a gap of nearly two years, the divisional commissioner’s office has finally received a full-time officer for the post of additional commissioner (erstwhile post of deputy commissioner), which had been held by officers as additional charge for the past two years. Rita Maitrewar has been transferred to this post.

She took charge in the presence of divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and additional divisional commissioner Khushalsingh Pardeshi.

Meanwhile, another officer, Pratap Kale has been transferred to the post of additional commissioner and is expected to assume charge on Monday. After nearly two years, the commissionerate has finally received a full-time additional commissioner for the entire division.