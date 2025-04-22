Divisional Commissionerate on heels to get whereabouts of tourists in Kashmir

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It is estimated that hundreds of tourists from Marathwada are currently on tour in Jammu & Kashmir. In response, the divisional administration has instructed all district disaster management sections in the region to begin gathering information. Besides, the contact numbers of the Disaster Management Cell started by the Divisional Commissioner’s Office in Srinagar have been shared with all districts.

According to officials from the Disaster Management Cell in Srinagar, who spoke with Lokmat, the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area has resulted in 28 deaths and 45 injuries as of 9 pm. Efforts are currently underway to relocate all tourists to safe locations. However, identifying the origin of the tourists is expected to take time, officials added, citing that internet services in the affected area have been shut down, leading to technical difficulties in communication and coordination.

Disaster Management Cells on high alert

All District Collectors and Resident Deputy Collectors in Marathwada have been issued directives. Disaster Management Cells have been asked to remain on high alert. If any information regarding tourists is received or requested, it must be communicated to the administration immediately, said Khushalsing Pardeshi, Additional Divisional Commissioner.