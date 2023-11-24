Divisional job fair at Cidco Waluj on Nov 26

Over 4379 posts available across 42 establishments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Skill development, employment and entrepreneurship divisional commissionerate, in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Shree Swami Samarth Gurupeeth, has organized the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay divisional job fair on November 26, at 9:00 am in Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar-1, near the water tank in Tisgaon (Bajajnagar), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A multitude of renowned companies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including NRB Bearing, Metalman Auto, Sanjeev Auto Parts, Dhoot Transmission, Ajanta Pharma, Forbes and Co, Harmon Phenochem, Ratnaprabha motors, Badwe Auto Co, Navbharat Fertilizer, LIC, Indico Remedies, BG Lee-In Electricals, Excellent Teacher, Rubicon Formulations, MTDC, Ajeet Seeds, SRJ Peeti Steel, Dr Hedgewar Hospital, will be present at the fair to conduct interviews and offer employment opportunities.

The fair aims to provide job seekers with a chance to secure positions in various fields, such as engineering, ITI, pharmacy, science, commerce, arts, as well as candidates with 10th and 12th qualifications. With over 4379 posts available across 42 establishments, individuals with diverse educational and professional backgrounds will have access to a wide range of employment opportunities.

Additionally, the event will feature entrepreneurship guidance and career counseling programmes, fostering a holistic approach to professional development. Deputy commissioner Sunil Saindane, has appealed to aspiring job seekers to seize this opportunity and participate in the job fair.