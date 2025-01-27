Divyang farmer goes missing after viral audio clip on Suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Divyang farmer from Nevpur village in Kannad taluka has gone missing after posting an audio clip on social media expressing frustration over the government’s inaction on pending demands for persons with disabilities and the unresolved issue of farmer loan waivers. The audio clip, in which the farmer mentioned feeling “tired of life,” has sparked widespread concern.

The missing individual, identified as Tryambak Kaduba Dhotre (49), also known as Dhotre Maharaj, shared the clip on a WhatsApp group at 11:54 a.m. on Monday. The family has been unable to contact him, and police are actively tracing his whereabouts.

-------------------------(BOX)---------------

Protest leads to disappearance

On Sunday, Dhotre participated in a hunger strike outside the District Collector’s office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to highlight the plight of persons with disabilities. He arrived at the protest early in the morning on his three-wheeler bike.

Although the protest ended that day, Dhotre did not return home. His family initially assumed he had stayed back in the city to attend a bhajan or kirtan, as he often enjoyed such gatherings. However, the viral audio clip revealed his growing frustration.

-------------------------(BOX)---------------

Audio clip raises alarm

In the clip, Dhotre criticized the government for ignoring the demands of Divyang individuals and farmers. He mentioned sending letters on Monday at 11.54 am to the CM, DCM, local MLA, and former MLA Bacchu Kadu about the issues. His statement, “I am tired of this life,” has left his family deeply worried.

-------------------------(BOX)---------------

Search Operation Underway

Police have traced Dhotre’s mobile phone location to the Paithan area and are focusing their search efforts there. The incident has caused a stir in the local community, with many expressing concern over the challenges faced by Divyang individuals and farmers.

(WITH PHOTO)