Diwali celebration at Angel Kids
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2022 10:15 PM 2022-10-21T22:15:02+5:30 2022-10-21T22:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 21:
Students and teachers of Angel Kids International School celebrated Diwali enthusiastically. A fun fair with food stalls and games was organised by the students. Pravin Wagh, Sharad Pawar, Jasvir Jaswal, Ashwini Bansod and all teaching and non-teaching staff took special efforts for the celebration. School director Tukaram Mundhe and Asha Mundhe wished the students, teachers and parents