Diwali celebration at Angel Kids

October 21, 2022

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

Students and teachers of Angel Kids International School celebrated Diwali enthusiastically. A fun fair with food stalls and games was organised by the students. Pravin Wagh, Sharad Pawar, Jasvir Jaswal, Ashwini Bansod and all teaching and non-teaching staff took special efforts for the celebration. School director Tukaram Mundhe and Asha Mundhe wished the students, teachers and parents

