Diwali celebration at Royal Kids Nursery

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2023 12:10 AM2023-11-12T00:10:08+5:302023-11-12T00:10:08+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Royal Kids Nursery was decorated with flowers, lanterns and diyas to mark Diwali. The students and teachers came in colourful dresses. The teacher told the story behind the Diwali celebration. Students played different types of games and danced. The children enjoyed bursting crackers.

