Diwali celebrations at Green Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Green Valley School celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with great pomp. The school was decorated with diyas, candles, and colourful rangoli patterns. Students and teachers were dressed in their traditional best.

The students presented songs, dances, and skits related to the festival. Principal Urmila Kanwar spoke about the significance of Diwali.

The students and teachers participated in a variety of Diwali-related activities, such as diya-making, rangoli-making, and firecracker bursting. The school also organised a Diwali mela.

The celebration was a fun and educational experience and helped in promoting cultural awareness among the students.