Diwali celebrations at Pinks and Blues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pinks and Blues preschool celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with great enthusiasm. Students were dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. The school campus was decorated with diyas, colorful strings and flowers. Teachers taught them the significance of the festival and helped them in making greeting cards for their parents. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga gave them the message of do's and don'ts on the occasion of Diwali.