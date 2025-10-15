Diwali Delight: City glows with tiny lanterns and creative diyaghar!

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This Diwali, city market shines with small sky lanterns, Diyaghar, and collage diyas, as the city embraces the blending tradition with modern flair as homes, markets, and streets light up for the festive season.

As the city counts down to Diwali, city is gearing up for the festival with renewed energy. Traders, residents, and festival organizers are preparing for a brighter celebration, turning the city into a hub of lights, and festivities. Public spaces and community areas are being adorned with lights. According to local lantern seller Rahim Shaikh, small sky lanterns are dominating over the big ones this year, as people prefer them, and sales of small lanterns have already surpassed those of the larger kandils. Shops across the city are stocked with sweets, decorative items, and rangoli materials, while families add their touch to the skyline with small lanterns, creating a warm festive glow.

Diwali killes go readymade

The tradition of building miniature forts, or “Kille,” to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While children used to make them with mud in the past, this year readymade Killes are in high demand near Paithan Gate and Aurangapura. Priced between Rs 900 and Rs 5,000, they offer families an easier way to celebrate this cultural tribute.

Diyaghar collage: A new trend

Markets in Gulmandi, Kabadipura, and Paithan Gate are witnessing a rise in Diyaghar and collage-style diya plates. Priced from Rs 150 to Rs 500, these artistic creations are becoming a staple in homes, adding a twist to traditional lighting.

Festive optimism returns

“Dussehra posed challenges, but with Diwali near, business looks brighter. Traders welcome the optimism, aided by police managing traffic and one-way routes on busy roads.”

- Lakshminarayan Rathi of Jillha Vypari Mahasangh.

