Diwali fireworks lead to fights and reckless incidents across city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali celebrations turned chaotic in several parts of the city as disputes erupted over fireworks. Some incidents led to family fights, while others involved miscreants throwing lit firecrackers at passersby. Police have registered multiple cases at Chhawani, Cidco, Vedantnagar, and Osmanpura police stations.

Petrol poured on road, fireworks set off in Nandanvan Colony

On October 21 at 10.30 pm, police received a complaint that miscreants were recklessly bursting fireworks in front of Rajmata Jijau Garden in Nandanvan Colony, even blocking traffic. Officers found five to six people pouring petrol on the road and setting off large fireworks. Chhawani police intervened and took the accused into custody. Swapnil Gangawane (25), Pranit Salve (25), Sagar Pradhan, Rohit Salve (24), and Ajay Gawli (24) were booked for reckless behavior.

Firecrackers thrown at pedestrians

Several incidents involved firecrackers being thrown at people. On October 21 night in New Mondha, Suraj Sable (24) and two friends were targeted by Amol Padul, Darvesh Mhaské, and Shubham Kale, who threw lit firecrackers at them. When Suraj confronted them, the three attacked him with an iron rod, injuring his knees and stealing his mobile. Cidco police have registered a case against the trio.

Disputes over fireworks near homes

In Banewadi, a 40-year-old woman was beaten by three family members after questioning them about bursting fireworks in front of her house on October 22 at 9 pm. Tara Pawar, Akash Pawar, and Ganesh Pawar were booked at Vedantnagar police station. In Osmanpura, Shashikant Ramrao Adhav (39) was assaulted at 12.30 am after trying to stop people from setting off fireworks near his home. Sahil Javle, Pravin Wahul, Adarsh Wahul, and Sharda Wahul attacked him with kicks and blows.