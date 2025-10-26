Diwali lights up Gangapur’s political scene ahead of Municipal Elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Gangapur glows with Diwali lights, the city is also heating up politically. This year, the festive buzz comes not just from sweets but from the upcoming Municipal Council elections. Citizens are eager to know: who will lead the council after three and a half years under administrative rule?

With the government starting election preparations in phases, aspirants from BJP, Congress, both NCP factions, Shiv Sena groups, and other parties are making their presence felt. Some are connecting with residents at the ward level, while others are running early campaigns on social media. Party strategies are still in flux, and it remains unclear who will contest alone or form alliances.

Political Fever Amid Diwali Cheer

While women prepare festive delicacies, many men discuss candidates and alliances. Door-to-door outreach by aspirants has begun, and social media buzz about candidates is already outshining Diwali sweets. The city’s political temperature is rising with every passing day.

Party Workers in Action

Workers across wards are fully mobilized. Social media is flooded with posts, videos, and banners promoting candidates and their development plans. Small public meetings are being held to boost candidate visibility and momentum.

Leaders Gear Up for Polls

Alongside Diwali firecrackers, political fireworks are lighting up Gangapur. Party leaders, workers, and office-bearers are preparing for the polls as the election announcement draws near. All eyes are now on potential alliances and the key contenders shaping up for the municipal battle.