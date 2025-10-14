Diwali made sweeter for 267 families of farmers who died by suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Under the initiative of District Collector Deelip Swami, as part of a social responsibility campaign, 267 families of farmers who died by suicide in the district are being provided the benefits of various government schemes and programs. On the occasion of Diwali, the district administration, with the participation of several social organizations, will distribute ‘Ek Haath Madaticha’ (A Helping Hand) kits to these bereaved families.

On Thursday (Oct 16) at 3 pm aid will be distributed from the District Collector’s office to families from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Paithan, and Phulambri. The same day at 3 pm, families from Sillod and Soygaon will receive assistance in Sillod. On Friday (Oct 17), at 10 am, help will be given to families from Kannad and Khuldabad, and at 3 pm, to those from Vaijapur and Gangapur at Lasur Station.

The district administration conducted a survey during the “Seva Pandharwada” (Fortnight of Service) at the tehsil level to identify farmer families in need of support. Based on this survey, families requiring assistance were selected. Along with government benefits, each family will receive a kit containing essential household items. In total, 267 families across the district will be provided aid through this initiative.

Tehsils — Farmer families

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 39

Phulambri – 30

Paithan – 40

Sillod – 62

Soygaon – 12

Kannad – 36

Khultabad – 4

Vaijapur – 10

Gangapur – 34