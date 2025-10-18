Diwali Mela at The Evolvers Nest Preschool

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Evolvers Nest Preschool celebrated Diwali Mela with great enthusiasm and festive spirit, recently. The entire campus was beautifully decorated, radiating the true essence of Diwali — joy, togetherness, and celebration.

The highlight was the Ram Leela, gracefully performed by the Senior KG students. Parents and guests thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

The event also featured a variety of fun games, food stalls, and activity corners.