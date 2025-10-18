Diwali rush: ST buses, trains full; passengers struggle for seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Diwali vacation has sparked a rush of travelers heading home, crowding railway stations, the Central Bus Stand, and the Cidco bus stand since Saturday morning. Passengers without reservations struggled to find seats on trains and ST buses, as services are filling up almost instantly.

Students from nearby districts and city residents traveling for work or business added to the surge. To handle the rush, ST Corporation deployed extra buses, but delays on several routes left passengers waiting anxiously. At the railway station, platforms overflowed during the Tapovan and Sachkhand Express schedules, with most trains now fully booked, forcing many to travel on waiting lists.

Agents exploit crowds

Crowds at the Central and Cidco bus stands attracted agents who offered rides in four-wheelers directly from the bus stands, despite the presence of security personnel.

Special bus services for Pune

Divisional Transport Officer Santosh Ghane said passengers returning from Pune are served with 40 e-bus trips and 24 regular red bus trips.

(Photo: Packed railway station platform with passengers)