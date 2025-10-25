Diwali Sandhya prog organised in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Department of Music and Drama of MGM University held a special programme ‘Diwali Sandhya’ at its Chintangah in the presence of dignitaries.

Head of the Department Dr Raju Sonawane, Gaurav Dhole, and Satish Jogdand won the hearts of the audience by presenting various songs in this programme. The event began with the Abhanga of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, "Khel Mandiyela Walwanti Ghai. Nachati Vaishnav Bhaiya Re."

Sunita Borde, author of the Findri novel, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, all deans, directors, heads of departments and others were present at this programme.