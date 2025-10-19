Diwali theft risk rises; banks told to stay alert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With Diwali holidays approaching, the threat of bank and ATM robberies is rising. In response, Ajintha Police Station has issued written instructions to the Bank of Baroda, Buldana Urban Bank, and ROKDOB Fund Bank in Undnagaon, urging them to remain vigilant. Police advised banks and ATMs to strengthen doors and windows, install central locking systems, deploy armed guards, and ensure CCTV cameras are fully functional. Beat Constable Sandu Jadhav warned that any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to Ajintha Police at 112. Officials also recommended that banks avoid keeping large amounts of cash in branches and instead transfer it to main offices to reduce risk.