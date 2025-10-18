Diwali to be sweet for CHB teachers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 12,780 teachers working on Clock Hour Basis (CHB) in aided colleges of the State will get their honorarium soon in view of the Diwali festival.

Director of Higher Education Department (HED) Dr Shailendra Deolankar said that the honorarium of Rs 74.15 crore of the CHB teachers would be deposited into their bank accounts soon.

The HED has been working continuously to pay the honorarium of CHB teachers in non-government aided colleges of the State on time. The proposals for approval of CHB holders working in the colleges were lying in the dust at the university level.

The HED wrote to the universities and obtained approval for the bills. All the divisional joint directors accelerated in requesting the salary bills of CHB teachers from the concerned colleges and submitting the payments to the treasury office on time.

Director Deolankar also said that online and offline meetings were held for this purpose. The honorarium payments of Rs 74.15 crore of 12,780 CHB holders in 866 private aided colleges were submitted to the concerned treasury office. Dr Deolankar said that the concerned would receive honorarium before Diwali. It has been clarified that action will be taken against the colleges if they fail to submit CHB holders' bills.

Box

College-wise review conducted

The office of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Higher Education conducted a daily review for the fulfilment of honorarium from each college that has given a no-objection certificate (NoC) for CHB. Action will be taken for CHB holders before Diwali in coordination with the university administration.

(Dr Pankaja Waghmare, Divisional Joint Director, Higher Education)