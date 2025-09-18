Diwali travel made easier: ST to run 29 extra buses daily

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ST Corporation will operate 29 additional buses daily on 10 major routes starting October 15 to ease travel for passengers going home during Diwali. Authorities have also planned to deploy more buses at short notice if passenger demand rises.

Every year, ST buses get overcrowded during the festive season, causing inconvenience to travelers. To tackle this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has made special arrangements to ensure smoother journeys.

This year, extra buses will run to Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Akola, Dhule, Shirdi, Latur, and Buldhana, said Divisional Transport Officer Santosh Ghane.

Extra bus schedule by route and depot:

• Cidco bus station: Nagpur, Latur, Akola

• Central Bus Station: Nagpur, Buldhana, Akola

• Paithan Depot: Pune

• Sillod Depot: Buldhana, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Nashik

• Vaijapur Depot: Buldhana, Nashik

• Gangapur Depot: Pune, Nashik, Shirdi

• Kannad Depot: Dhule, Bhusawal

• Soygaon Depot: Jalgaon, Bhusawal

Travelers are advised to plan their trips accordingly and take advantage of the extra services to avoid delays during the festive rush.