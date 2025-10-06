Diwali vacation for school students to begin on Oct 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Diwali vacations for the students of the district will commence on October 15.

It may be noted that this year, Diwali has come in the month of October.

School students and officials are also looking forward to vacations due to this. School students will have vacations from October 15.

Diwali vacation for officers from October 18 to 23

Meanwhile, officials and employees working in other offices of the education department, including the office of the Deputy Director of Education, will get four holidays this year instead of three.

The reason for this is that until now, officials had three days of vacation for Diwali. But this year, Diwali is starting from October 18. So, Sunday is on October 19.

After that, Narak Chaturdashi is on October 20, Lakshmi Pujan is on October 21, Padwa is on the October 22 and Bhaubij is on October 23. There is also fourth Saturday in that week. Since it is Sunday immediately after that, the officials will get four vacations.