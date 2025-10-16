Diwali’s glow: Designer lanterns and artificial blooms shine in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This Diwali, city’s markets are bursting with fresh ideas, as designer lanterns take center stage, also craze for small sky lanterns.

Local artisans have woven tradition with bold creativity, rolling out hinge-and-glass lanterns, cloth designs, Chandrayaan-inspired pieces, Shivaji Maharaj photo lanterns, and marigold-themed beauties. These eye-catching creations light up shops and homes, capturing the spirit of Diwali 2025. From busy market lanes to quiet neighborhoods, people are scooping up these treasures alongside classic lanterns, turning the city into a vibrant canvas of color and light. Fort Killa-themed lanterns add a majestic vibe, sparking festive cheer. From streets to homes, Diwali 2025 is witnessing the perfect marriage of innovation and tradition small sky lanterns yesterday, Fort Killas-themed designer lanterns today, and artificial flowers in riotous colour everywhere. The city is lighting up in style, whether nature approves or not.

Artificial flowers dominate market

Even though the Chief Minister has banned certain non-biodegradable materials, other artificial plastic flowers continue to boom and dominate the city’s market.

Natural flowers take a backseat

This year, natural flowers struggle to find buyers. Shopkeepers in the Paithan Gate area say artificial flowers have flown off the shelves, winning rave responses from the public, while natural blooms quietly gather dust.

