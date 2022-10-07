Diya painting workshop held

Aurangabad:

A Diya painting workshop was organised at Mahavir Bhavan, by the Jain conference Maharashtra ladies wing-4 and Akhil Bhartiya Jain Diwakar Manch on the occasion of the birthday of Param Pujya Yuvacharya Mahendra Rushiji Maharaj's birthday here recently. Ayambil aaradhika Param Pujya Prafullaji Maharaj was present for the programme. Bharati Bagrecha, Kalpana Mutha, project chairman Darshana Lunawat, Kamlabai Ostwal, Saroj Surana, Surekha Chhajed, Jayashree Chopra and members of the Jivan Prakash Yojana Maharashtra zone-4 ladies wing were present on the occasion.