DMC Rahul Suryawanshi relieved of duties from CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi was suddenly relieved of his duties by administrator G Sreekanth on Tuesday. Suryawanshi had been serving in the municipal corporation on deputation for the past three years.

Last month, from August 19 to 26, he went on a study tour to Japan. After returning, he went on medical leave. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the administrator unexpectedly issued orders relieving him of duty.

The responsibilities previously handled by Suryawanshi — including elections, census, and the labour sections — have now been assigned to deputy commissioner Vikas Navale. The charge of the general administration department (GAD) has been given to assistant commissioner Abhay Pramanik.