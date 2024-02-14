DMIC struggles to attract anchor projects, despite Rs 835 crore investment

Six years of DMIC generate Rs 5815 crore, employment to 10,000 people

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project continues to face challenges in attracting significant anchor projects, marking its sixth year since inception.

The ambitious project, aimed at fostering industrial development in the region, has yet to witness the establishment of a flagship industry. As of the fiscal year 2023, a total investment of Rs 835 crores was recorded from 34 smaller-scale industries, providing employment opportunities to approximately 3,031 individuals. However, the absence of a major industry has prolonged the anticipation for a substantial breakthrough in the region's industrial landscape.

Infrastructure development at Shendra-Bidkin DMIC commenced in 2016, with the inauguration conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The industrial area is still devoid of a significant industrial presence, hindering the potential growth of Marathwada's industrial sector.

Years go without an anchor project

Throughout the calendar year of 2023, no substantial investment was secured for the Shendra-Bidkin DMIC, with a meager Rs 835 crores attracted solely from small-scale enterprises, failing to secure an anchor project yet again. Despite consistent governmental assurances regarding the industrial development of Marathwada, new investments tend to gravitate towards Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, leaving the region yearning for substantial economic stimulus.

Six years investment Rs 5,815 crore

In the span of six years, the Shendra-Bidkin DMIC has garnered investments totaling Rs 5,815 crores, facilitating employment for 10,150 individuals across 216 companies. Additionally, 623 acres of land have been allotted for industrial use, reflecting significant infrastructural groundwork.

Rs 1000 crore for maintenance

Considerable expenditure has been incurred in the project's development, including Rs 2,400 crores for land acquisition and Rs 1,500 crores each for Shendra and Bidkin infrastructure development, undertaken by Shapoorji Pallonji and L&T respectively. Moreover, a substantial investment of Rs 1,000 crores has been allocated for maintenance and repair over four years.

Time for an anchor?

As DMIC enters its sixth year, stakeholders urge the government to prioritize attracting an anchor industry. Streamlining bureaucratic procedures, offering lucrative incentives, and focusing on industry-specific needs as suggested solutions.