'Dnyan Ganga Mahotsav' from August 7

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

A ‘Dnyan Ganga Mahotsav’ has been organised at the Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev auditorium in the Shri Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan, Shahgunj between August 7 to 21 from 8.30 am to 9.30 am in the presence of Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. District collector Sunil Chavan will be present for the inauguration ceremony.

Giving more information in a press conference organised at the Shri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple, on Friday, Acharya Pulaksagarji said that Dnyan Ganga is the main attraction of Chaturmas. This mahotsav is an opportunity for ideological revolution, transformation and inspiration. National, social, family and personal improvement issues are discussed in this mahotsav. By listening to this mahotsav, a person can move forward in the modern world holding to his spirituality. Today, according to me, food, clothing and shelter are not real problems. Now, we need morality in the world. This mahotsav enriches thoughts and character and instills morality into a person. Acharya appealed to the people of all communities to participate in the festival. A special seminar will be organized in the Mahotsav on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, working president Mahavir Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera and others were present on the occasion.