Dnyanada's School visit to space park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dnyanada English School, Pokhari, organised a study tour to Suresh Naik Space Park and Homi Bhabha Nuclear Park, Pune recently. Suresh Naik and his team explained different aspects of space science to students. School secretary N K Joshi, principal Mamta Jaiswal and others arranged the tour with the aim of creating interest among students in science and technology.

Students experienced moonwalk, space elevator, robot show, Mars lights, alien show and zero gravity and saw an exhibition on ISRO, launching of Mangalyan 2014 and Chandrayan 2023. By wearing nuclear radiation protective suit and helmet students had the breath-taking experience of the nuclear exhibition and learned about the production of nuclear energy and its uses.