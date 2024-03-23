Dnyanadians showcase culinary artistry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dnyanada School recently organized a cake-making competition for class 8 students. The event aimed to promote culinary artistry and encourage students to explore their talents beyond traditional academics. Two students from each division participated, each tasked with creating a unique cake featuring a different flavour and decoration. Every cake was meticulously crafted, reflecting the individual style and imagination of its creator. The school's principal emphasized the significance of such competitions in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). Parents and teachers alike applauded the students' efforts.