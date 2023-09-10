Do not insist on antibiotics

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The contagious diseases are spreading rapidly and the children are mostly affected by it. The parents and the relatives of the patients often insist that doctors should use antibiotics. Moreover, they purchase the antibiotics directly from the medical stores without the consultation of the doctors. It may have adverse effects, hence there should not be any insistence on the use of antibiotics”, opined the expert pediatricians during the conclusion of the two-day International conference of pediatricians here on Sunday.

Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) president Dr Vasant Khaltkar, secretary Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, Dr Mahesh Mohite, Dr Prashant Jadhav, Dr Mandar Deshpande, Dr Sagar Kulkarni, Dr Renu Boralkar and others spoke on various issues. More than 600 doctors participated in the conference.

Dr Ganesh Kulkarni, secretary Dr Nikhil Pathak, Dr Prashant Jadhav, Dr Lalit Une, Dr Suhas Rote, Dr Prashant Chavan, Dr Mandar Deshpande and others took efforts for the success of the conference.

Dr Prashant Jadhav said that patients of Japanese encephalitis were found in 16 districts in the state. It is a type of brain fever and is caused by mosquitoes. It can be controlled through vaccination.