Do not repeat mistake committed in 2019 LS polls: Amit Shah

Throw away Majlis (the heirs of Nizam) from the Marathwada.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Home Minister and BJP’s master strategist, Amit Shah, today appealed to the audience to make a hattrick by electing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He pin-pointed not to repeat the mistake made by the voters from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the 2019 LS polls and throw away Majlis (not mentioned full name) forever from here.

“ Narendra Mod-led government in the centre is dreaming big. The other leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamta Banerjee had their own vested interest of benefitting their wards and nearer ones, but Narendra Modi has only one target and it is of transforming India into a world leader (Vishwa Guru) by 2047. Hence if you make him the PM for the third consecutive, India will elevate to the third largest economy in the world.

Hence I appeal to take a pledge to elect and nominate more than 45 seats (MPs from Maharashtra) including all seats from Marathwada,” said the union home minister.

“ Last time you made a minor mistake and have been bearing it since then. Hence do not repeat the mistake and throw away the heirs of the yesteryear ruler Nizam from here,” said Amit Shah adding that our opponents in Maharashtra have gone into ‘denial mode’ and they are opposing anything which are doing good for the welfare of the people.

The union minister was addressing a public meeting for a cluster of three constituencies - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Ahmednagar - at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also appealed to the audience to replace the sitting MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and elect a new MP who will be extending his support to PM Narendra Modi.

“ There was a long pending demand to rename the city. Taking a cue from the demand made by the past leaders, the chief minister Eknath Shinde, on his very first day passed the resolution of renaming the city and forwarded the proposal for approval to the centre. I would like to bring to your notice that union Minister Amit Shah gave the official acknowledgment of the renaming of the city.

He also told the audience to remain alert from the ‘bahurupiyas’ who will get active during the election period.

The union Minister of State (Railway) Raosaheb Danve, union Minister of State (Finance) Dr Bhagwat Karad, former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, BJP national leader Pankaja Munde, state minister Atul Save, and many others also spoke their views on the occasion.

BJP state president Chandrakant Bawankule, public representatives like Haribhau Bagade, Rajya Sabha MP (Nanded) Dr Ajay Gopchade, BJP national leader Vijaya Rahatkar, Narayan Kuche, Sujoy Vikhe Patil, Monika Rajale, Pradeep Jaiswal, Santosh Danve, Prashant Bamb, and many others were present on the dias.

The activists and office-bearers from all over the above three constituencies were present in large numbers.