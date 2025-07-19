Do panchanama of properties affected in road widening: Civic Chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While executing the road widening campaign, if any property owner’s house, shop, or open land is affected, a proper survey (panchnama) must be conducted. Officials should communicate with affected property owners very politely and try to convince them. If a poor person’s house is affected, they should immediately be granted a labour permit through the zone office, said the municipal corporation commissioner G Sreekanth on Saturday.

A special meeting was held on holiday (Saturday) at the municipal corporation headquarters with heads of different sections and zonal officers. The administrator reviewed ongoing work and gave several important instructions.

The civic chief suggested initiating discussions regarding awarding TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) to affected owners. If someone doesn’t want TDR, get a written statement from them accordingly. Builders using 1.1 FSI (Floor Space Index) cannot additionally use premium FSI; instead, they must use TDR. If more is needed beyond TDR, premium can be paid.

The civic chief instructed that buildings with valid building permissions should not be demolished. The land acquisition process must be followed as per court procedures. Religious structures should be preserved wherever possible; otherwise, they should be removed with consent.

He also mentioned that if the road alignment has been changed in the Development Plan, the administrator can modify it within his authority. All unauthorised signboards on the roads must be removed immediately, he stressed.

About Plot Regularisation (Gunthewari):

If someone purchased a plot before 2020, first regularise the plot. If construction was done later, then that construction should also be regularised in the second phase, said G Sreekanth.

Jalna Road widening

Addressing the meeting of civic officers, G Sreekanth said that a joint meeting will be held in Mumbai involving MIDC, Cidco, and the municipal corporation to decide on Jalna Road widening. MIDC had issued building permissions to several property owners considering the road as a 30-meter-wide stretch, he told them.

Champa Chowk to Jalna Road is 100 ft wide

The road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road will be developed. While the old plan proposed a 100-feet wide road, the new plan reduced it to 60 feet in some parts. The municipal corporation will follow the original 100-feet width plan, said the civic chief.

Post-August 15 Demolitions

As per court orders, no houses affected by the road project have to be demolished before August 15. Hence after the due date, even residential buildings falling in the road alignment will be removed, it is learnt.