Do you know? This year Navratri will be celebrated for ten days, not nine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This year, devotees will get an extra day to worship the Goddess during Navratri. Unlike the usual nine days, Navratri will last for ten days, with Vijayadashami being celebrated on the eleventh day. The additional day is expected to be a delight for dandiya enthusiasts.

With Ganeshotsav just over, the city is now eagerly awaiting Navratri celebrations, which will begin with Ghatasthapana on Monday, September 22. This year’s Navratri spans 10 days , a rare occurrence last seen in 2022.

Why will Navratri be celebrated for 10 days this year?

The Pitru Paksha period generally lasts for 15 days. However, this year, due to the merging of Shashthi and Saptami, Pitru Paksha will be only 14 days long. As a result, one tithi (lunar day) has been added to Navratri. Specifically, Tritiya will fall on two consecutive days, extending Navratri to 10 days. Thus, Ghatasthapana will be observed on September 22, Ghata Uthapan on October 1, and Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2.

– H.B.P. Vinodshastri Pathak Guruji

Navratri schedule and significance:

September 22 – Ghatasthapana

September 24 – Saptaratra Mahotsav

September 26 – Lalita Panchami

September 27 – Pancharatra Mahotsav

September 29 – Mahalaxmi Pujan, blowing of Ghagari

September 30 – Ashtami Homa

October 1 – Navratri conclusion rituals (Uthapan Parane)

October 2 – Vijayadashami (Dussehra)