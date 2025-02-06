Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A group of political workers, led by a man who allegedly questioned, "Do you know who I am?" stormed into the hotel along with local goons, assaulting and attempting to kill him. The violent incident occurred at Dubai Hotel in Padgaon on February 4 at midnight.

A case of attempted murder was registered at the Cantonment police station against Mauli Aamle, his brother Chiku, and 7-8 others on Wednesday. According to reports, Pralhad Mote (34), a cashier at the hotel, was targeted in the attack. Around midnight, the accused entered the hotel demanding food after it had already closed. When the waiter refused to serve them, they called in more goons and launched an assault. Armed with sticks, hockey sticks, and iron rods, they brutally attacked Mote, striking him on the head. They also assaulted waiters of hotel Kumel Abbas and Furkan, injuring them. In addition to physically attacking the staff, the assailants vandalized the hotel premises. Mote was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. An investigation is underway.