DoA starts conservation of Sunehri Mahal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The heritage palace - Sunehri Mahal - has derived its name from the golden paintings that adorned it in the bygone era. The state’s Department of Archaeology (DoA) has launched the conservation of the palace to restore its glory.

The palace has a big rectangular gate with a flat dome called as Hattikhana (the place of elephants). The gateway still stands tall. The grand entrance is characterised by impressive arches and well-manicured sprawling garden inside the campus. After stepping inside the campus, the one-storeyed building of the Sunehri Mahal is standing tall since ages on a highly raised rectangular platform.

Over time, the heritage building was badly in need of conservation. Hence a budget of Rs 3.93 crore has been sanctioned for the task. After completing due procedures, the works have been started in real. The DoA, apart from the conservation, will also undertake the work of water-proofing, to restore the beauty of the royal palace. Meanwhile, the entry to the heritage monument will be closed for the tourists till the completion of the task.

Six tapered arches

The entrance to Sunehri Mahal features six grand tapered arches that enhance the beauty of the gateway. The entrance is heightened to accommodate the smooth mobility of elephants. The preservation of this entrance is currently underway. To facilitate restoration, the palace has been vacated.

For the conservation work, the same materials used during the original construction period (1651–1653) are being utilised, including lime, black gram dal, and sugarcane pulp.

Box

Location - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus.

Distance from Bibi ka Maqbara - 2 km

Distance from Aurangabad Caves - 1 km