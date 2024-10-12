Docs Dance, No Diagnosis!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The cultural department of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organized a Garba event at the IMA Hall in Samarthnagar on Thursday. More than 100 doctors and their families from the city participated. Resident doctors President Ujjwala Dahiphale and Secretary Vikas Deshmukh. Cultural Secretary Prashant Deshpande, Prafulla Jatale, Kedar Sane, Archana Sane, Akshay Marawar, Ujjwala Zhawar, Urmila Chakurkar and Sonali Savji were present.