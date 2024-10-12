Docs Dance, No Diagnosis!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2024 09:55 PM2024-10-12T21:55:14+5:302024-10-12T21:55:14+5:30
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The cultural department of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organized a Garba event at the IMA Hall in Samarthnagar on Thursday. More than 100 doctors and their families from the city participated. Resident doctors President Ujjwala Dahiphale and Secretary Vikas Deshmukh. Cultural Secretary Prashant Deshpande, Prafulla Jatale, Kedar Sane, Archana Sane, Akshay Marawar, Ujjwala Zhawar, Urmila Chakurkar and Sonali Savji were present.