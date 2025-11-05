Doctor assaulted and blackmailed by Instagram contact; accused arrested from Telangana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 27-year-old married doctor from the city was sexually assaulted and blackmailed by a man she met on Instagram. The accused, C. Amarnath (38, Nagarjun nagar, Miryalguda, Nalgonda district, Telangana), was arrested by Vedantnagar police after an intensive four-day search operation. A local court has remanded him to two days of police custody, confirmed police inspector Praveena Yadav.

According to police, the victim (name changed to Vandana) works at a private clinic in the city. She came in contact with Amarnath through Instagram, where constant chatting helped him gain her trust. On July 17, 2024, they met in person for the first time. After a brief meeting over tea, Amarnath dropped her at her residence in the Cidco area.

He returned to the city on August 23, 2024, and called her near a hotel in Cidco. As it was raining, he invited her to his room at Hotel Shangri-La for dinner. During the meeting, he asked her to take a loan in her name, claiming he needed money. When she refused, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the act.

Amarnath then started blackmailing her with the explicit videos, threatening to share them with her husband. He visited the city two to three times every month, forcing her into further sexual relations. On September 18, 2025, when the victim refused to meet him, he followed her to her home. Terrified, she revealed everything to her husband, and the couple approached the Vedantnagar police.

-------------

Blackmail and extortion trail

Investigations revealed that Amarnath also extorted Rs 3.98 lakh from the victim through PhonePe and Google Pay, threatening to leak her private videos. Later, he returned Rs 1.45 lakh. After tracking his digital and physical trail, police arrested him from Telangana. The investigation is being led by police sub-inspector Sangeeta Giri, while efforts are underway to recover the deleted video data and verify if it was shared online.