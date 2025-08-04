Doctor assaulted inside home; mobile, TV looted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A doctor was brutally assaulted and his household vandalized by five men who forcibly entered his home in Kavitkhed, Shivur, Vaijapur tehsil, on Saturday evening.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Rajendra Boldhane (48), the accused Shrikant Kinhalkar and Vitthal Shinde from Bhokar (Nanded), Parshuram Waghule from Harsul, and two unidentified men arrived at his house around 5 pm, claiming to be relatives of his wife. They accused Dr Boldhane of demanding a car and house from their "sister" and began abusing him. Shrikant allegedly struck him on the neck with a stick, while Parshuram attacked his back with a sharp weapon. Vitthal also hit him. After the assault, the group damaged household items and fled with a mobile phone and television. Police registered an FIR on Monday at Shiur police station. Police constable Ganesh Gorakh is investigating the case.