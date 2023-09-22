Doctor found guilty of negligence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case of culpable homicide was registered against a BAMS doctor of Ashirwad Hospital in Mukundwadi Dr B D Gonge Patil and his wife Anjali causing a death of a patient in the Covid care centre established in the hospital. They have been found guilty of negligence and abusing the complainants by making casteists remarks.

Adv Santosh Pandurang Gaikwad (34, Osmanpura) father Pandurang suffered Corona in June, 2021. Both were admitted in Ashirwad Hospital of Dr Gonge. Santosh’s condition deteriorated on June 10 and his family members inquired about his health. However, Dr Gonge replied them rudely. As his breath stopped, Dr Gonge sent Santosh to the Government Medical College and Hospital on June 11. However, he was declared dead upon arrival.

When Santosh’s relatives asked Dr Gonge to give the treatment records, he refused to give. Hence, the Gaikwad family lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police. A medical team that was appointed to inquire in the matter, stated that Dr Gonge did not had any permission to run a Covid care centre and he was found guilty of negligence.

The medical committee has submitted its report and the police are further investigating the case, said ACP Ranjeet Patil.