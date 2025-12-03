Doctor killed in accident: tribunal orders Rs 65.66 L compensation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member Mahesh S. Tiwari recently ordered the driver, owner and insurance company to pay Rs 65.66 lakh as compensation with 7 per cent interest to the kith and kin of Dr Leela Namdev Bhujbal, who died on a morning walk on the Solapur-Dhule highway after a tanker hit her.

According to details, Dr Leela was taking a 'morning walk' along the Solapur-Dhule highway with her husband on the morning of June 16, 2022, when a speeding tanker hit her in front of the Sai Shraddha Hotel. Dr Leela died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A case was registered in this regard at Chikalthana Police Station.

Approached Tribunal for Compensation

Dr Leela's husband, two daughters and a son had filed a claim through adv V C Sarode for compensation for the accidental death of his wife. According to the petitioners, Dr Leela was a medical officer at Dhoot Hospital. She had a salary of Rs. 40,414. She also received an average monthly income of Rs. 50,000 from her private hospital. She was a healthy woman of 40 years. Her husband is sick, and her children are studying. She was the sole earner in the family. These points were presented in the tribunal. Hearing arguments to MACT gave the above orders.