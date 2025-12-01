Doctor who builds identity through work

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Dr. Anupam Takalkar is a doctor who has created his identity purely through his work and is a president who has taken the Indian Medical Association to new heights,” said former union minister of State for Finance and Member of Parliament Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Dr. Anupam Takalkar was felicitated at a civic reception on Sunday evening at a lawn in Cidco, on the occasion of his election as State Joint Secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and for the outstanding work he carried out as President of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of IMA during the past 8 months. Dr. Karad was speaking on the occasion.

Present on the dais were superintendent of police Dr. Vinayakumar Rathod, dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr. Shivaji Sukre, civil surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, Municipal officer of health Dr. Paras Mandlecha, IMA secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, former presidents Dr. Yashwant Gade, Dr. Santosh Ranjalwar and others.

Dr. Takalkar said that this honour does not belong to him personally but to the entire IMA team, and that all initiatives become successful only because of the unity among doctors.

Photo

MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad felicitating State Joint Secretary of IMA, Dr. Anupam Takalkar.

Seen alongside (L to R): Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, Dr. Paras Mandlecha, Dr. Vinayakumar Rathod, Dr. Yashwant Gade, Dr. Yogesh Lakkas.