Doctors accused of negligence in death of young man during surgery

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two days ago, in the Phulambri area, a young man Rishikesh Anil Gavhane (24, native of Jalna) died on Tuesday early morning at a private hospital on Jalna Road. However, alleging that doctors from Ramnagar Vitthalnagar were negligent and that this negligence caused his death, the family staged a six-hour sit-in protest in front of the hospital on Jalna Road. This created tension in the area for some time. The situation eased only after the police mediated and convinced the family, following which the family took possession of the body at 2 pm, bringing the tension to an end.

Rishikesh, originally from Jaibhavaninagar in Mukundwadi, had moved to Jalna with his mother. He worked as a school bus driver. His father had passed away a few years ago, and Rishikesh was the only son caring for his mother. On Saturday, he came to the city for work. In the evening, he went to Khuldabad with friends on a motorcycle. While returning to the city via Phulambri, about one kilometre before Phulambri, he met with an accident. His right leg was severely injured. He was immediately taken to a hospital on Ramnagar Road. On Sunday afternoon, he underwent surgery. However, during this period, his condition suddenly deteriorated. He was then shifted to a private hospital at Cidco Chowk.

Death after midnight

After Sunday evening, Rishikesh was being treated in the ICU of the second hospital. However, around midnight on Monday, his condition worsened further, and he passed away. The family alleged that his death was caused by negligence during surgery performed by the Ramnagar doctors. They were also angered that despite his critical condition, he was shifted to another hospital and declared dead nearly 24 hours later. On Tuesday morning, relatives and friends gathered in large numbers. They demanded that a criminal case be registered against doctors from both hospitals. Due to rising tension, police inspectors Ashok Bhandare, Sachin Ingole, and Sachin Kumbhar arrived at the hospital. Heavy police presence was deployed outside the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.

What is the family's allegation?

According to the family, until Rishikesh was admitted to the Ramnagar hospital, he was fine except for the pain in his leg. He had suffered a serious knee injury, making surgery essential. Even during some tests, he was able to speak. However, his condition deteriorated during surgery. The doctors there suddenly decided to shift him, without taking the family's permission. He was admitted to the Cidco Chowk hospital on Sunday evening, but from that moment, he remained unconscious. The family alleged that negligence by the Ramnagar doctors during surgery led to his death. The tension finally subsided in the afternoon after police intervention.