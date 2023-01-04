Doctors, engineers, lawyers appear for police recruitment

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The recruitment for the posts of constables in the Aurangabad rural police has begun. The candidates appearing for the physical tests include doctors, engineers, MBA, BE, B.Tech, M.Pharm, and other higher education courses. In all, 5,725 applications were received for 39 posts. In the first three days of the recruitment process, 2,100 candidates were called for physical tests, of which, 1,102 appeared and 907 qualified for the tests, and 195 were disqualified.

The process is being implemented under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya. Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, six sub-divisional police officers, 10 PI, 9 API, 17 PSI, and 135 constables are implementing the recruitment process. Similarly, 18 videographers have been deployed and CCTV cameras have been installed all over the ground.

Although the educational qualification for the post is just a 12th pass. a candidate who completed MD in BHMS has appeared. Apart, 5 ME, 22 MBA, 27 M.Com, 30 M.Sc, 67 BE, 25 B.Tech, 14 B.Pharm, 2 LLB/LLM, 26 B.Sc Agri, 407 B.Sc, 205 BBA/B.Sc also appeared.