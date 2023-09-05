Doctors make 8 cm long vein from leg muscle

60-year-old man successfully undergoes plastic surgery at DCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 60-year-old man from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar who had suffered a leg injury was successfully operated on by doctors at the district civil hospital. The patient had injured his leg and the head of the heel bone (calcaneus) had broken. He had delayed seeking treatment, which made it difficult for him to walk.

The doctors performed a plastic surgery on the patient, removing 8 cm from the leg muscle and creating a new vein using the muscle. The surgery lasted for about two and a half hours. The patient is now recovering well and is expected to be able to walk normally in a few weeks.

This is the first time that plastic surgery has been performed at the district civil hospital. The surgery was performed by Dr Ram Chilgar and Dr Karthik Rasane, who are experts in plastic surgery. The surgery was supervised by the civil surgeon, Dr Dayanand Motipavle.