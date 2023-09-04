Doctors, nurses keep medical service closed in DCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The relatives of a deceased patient manhandled the doctors and ransacked the ICU at District Civil Hospital (DCH) on Sunday. The doctors, nurses and employees initiated a ‘Kaam Band’ agitation on Monday to condemn the incident. As a result, the patients in the OPD had to wait for the treatment. The agitators demanded to the civil surgeon and the district health deputy director that measures should be taken to provide strict security to the doctors and hospital staff.

The agitators gathered at the DCH entrance at around 10.30 am and started the agitation. However, the delivery and emergency services were continued as usual. The OPD service was closed. The doctors and the employees gave speeches on the occasion. Later, a meeting was held in the presence of deputy director Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke and civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale. The doctors and the employees demanded that a police chowki with a PSI and five policemen should be established at DCH. Emergency bells should be installed at various places, only two relatives should be allowed with a patient in the hospital, security guards should do their jobs with responsibility and a rapid action force should be established. Civil surgeon Dr Motipawale said, adequate measures regarding the security in the hospital will be taken. A demand for a police chowki will also be made. The hospital will lodge a complaint with the police about Sunday’s incident.