Doctors performs first plastic surgery at super specialty wing

29-year-old patient with severe leg injury undergoes surgery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The super specialty wing of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has successfully performed its first plastic surgery. The surgery, conducted on Saturday, addressed a severe leg injury in a 29-year-old resident of Padegaon.

The patient's leg bone was exposed due to the injury. A team of doctors from the orthopedic department led by Dr MB Lingayat and Dr S Ansari addressed the issue initially. Later, the patient was referred to the newly established plastic surgery department for further treatment.

On Saturday, a team of doctors including Dr Sachin Jangle, Dr Diksha Srivastava, Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale, and Dr Sarojini Jadhav successfully performed the plastic surgery. Dr Snehal Khandagale, Dr Akshata Chaugule, Dr. Rajshree Virshid, and staff members provided assistance during the procedure.

Hospital officials highlighted the efforts of dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and officer on special duty at the super specialty wing Dr Sudhir Chaudhary in making operational theaters functional across various departments. This initiative is expected to reduce the burden on the surgery department and waiting times for patients seeking procedures like bypass surgery and surgery related to the urinary tract.