Doctors remove 10 Kg tumor from a 32-year-old woman

Surgery performed in the government cancer hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctors at the Government Cancer Hospital have successfully removed a 10 kg non-cancerous tumor from a 32-year-old woman from Beed district. The woman, who had been suffering from the tumor for several years, was unable to walk due to its size and weight.

The surgery, which lasted three hours, was led by Dr Archana Rathod, head of the women's cancer department. A team of doctors, including Dr Bhakti Kalyankar, Dr Sanjay Pagare, Dr Narendra Patil, Dr Srikrishna Chavan, Dr Jyoti Kodagire, Dr Pallavi Tidke, Dr Shagufta Fatema, and anesthesiologists Dr Ramakant Alapure and Dr Dattatraya Gangurde, participated in the procedure. Nurse Shraddha Joshi, Priyanka Barve, and others also assisted in the surgery. Plastic surgery was performed by Dr Chaitanya Patil.

The woman was discharged from the hospital on the 10th day after surgery.

Neglect of women's health

Treatment was needed before the tumor became large. But it was ignored. Women's health is still neglected. Doctors said that if attention is given in time, the disease can be controlled in time.