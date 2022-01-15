Doctors rush to help mentally ill woman lying on the road

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

Senior doctors on Saturday rushed to the aid of a mentally ill woman lying on the road in front of the casualty ward of The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The woman was admitted for treatment.

Head of the department of gynecology and obstetrics Dr Srinivasa Gadappa, Dr Prashant Bhingare and Dr Rupali Gaikwad had gone to the super specialty building in the GMCH on Saturday to take a routine round. They were returning to the casualty ward at around 11 am. The doctors noticed a mentally ill woman lying on the road. Seeing this, Dr Gadappa and others immediately rushed the woman to the casualty ward. The woman is undergoing further treatment. Meanwhile, rumors were circulating in the GMCH that a doctor's vehicle had hit the woman. However, the doctor clarified that they did not hit the woman and the vehicle was away from the woman. After seeing the woman lying on the road, we ran for help, said Gadappa.