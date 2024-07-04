DoF announces closure of Gautala Sanctuary for tourists

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To prevent happening of any untoward incident or fatal accident during monsoon season, the Department of Forest (DoF, Wildlife Division) has raised an alert announcing the closure of the Gautala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary ( a prominent Eco-tourism spot) from June 15 to September 15 (three months).

While speaking to Lokmat Times, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO, Wildlife) M B Naikwadi said, “ The 10-year-management plan (2014-15 to 2024-25) prescribes closure of the Gautala Sanctuary for the tourists and visitors during monsoon. The sanctuary is spread on sprawling area and there are three major waterfalls which attract large number of tourists and visitors during the rainy season. It includes Sitakund and Kedarkund waterfalls. Presently continuous rainfall is ongoing in and around the sanctuary. Hence, like last year, as a precautionary measure, the sanctuary has been closed for the visitors and the tourists.”

Closure of Tourism Zones

It may be noted that the state government established the sanctuary in 1986. The notice mentions regular visit of the devotees to Patnadevi and Gautala Dargah near the sanctuary. Besides, the wildlife-lovers, trekking groups and nature-lovers also visit Patnadevi and Puranwadi area of the sanctuary.

The management plan has demarcated 1000 hectares of area as the tourism zones. It includes Patnadevi and its area of around 300 hectares; Pitalkhora Caves and surrounding area of 300 hectares; and Puranwadi and its surrounding area of 400 hectares (it includes View Point, Gautala Talao, Gautam Rishi and other points).

The DFO (Wildlife) has forwarded the official intimation to the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF, Wildlife) in Mumbai and circulated the notice alerting the Assistant Conservator of Forest (Wildlife, Kannad), Range Forest Officers (RFOs Chalisgaon, Kannad and Nagad) recently.